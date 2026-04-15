NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsDevelopment

€60m Copenhagen residential site hits the market

15 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Private seller to sell zoned plot in up-and-coming neighbourhood

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Spire

Danish pension fund to sell €120m "Swiss cheese" apartment portfolio

13 Apr 2026
Read

Pictet and Viga buy Danish resi complex

13 Apr 2026
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Tishman acquires Copenhagen resi project from Heimstaden

8 Apr 2026
Read
Wood, Plywood, Clothing

Thylander raises €267m at first close of Danish resi fund

27 Mar 2026
Read