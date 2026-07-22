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€60m Düsseldorf office deal confirmed

22 Jul 2026 | 14:46 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Indigo Invest acquires 31,200 sq m Blue Duo and plans repositioning

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