€60m Hamburg gem up for grabs

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7 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl
BNP Paribas RE appointed to market Esplanadebau
German investor mulls £125m sale of Palantir’s London HQ
Patrizia signs fintech firm at 40 Grosvenor Place
ICG settles with Avison Young in holiday park valuation case
Allsop unveils new board for residential management business
Q+A: DWS’ Simon Wallace on being wrong about Japan, staying bullish on Germany and why he really likes Australian BTR
Vistry to appoint ex-Crown Estate executive as interim finance chief
PHP confirms £700m GIC hospital joint venture
Mago Capital snaps up £40m Surrey estate
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale
Core giant pulls out of direct property investment
Blackstone makes marquee hire for new European credit platform
TPG lines up £350m Project Raptor sale
AEW to exit $2.3bn real estate securities business
King’s Cross clinches £1.5bn refinance
Guy Grainger to leave JLL
Hammerson exec departs in latest change at the top
Farran and Goldentree to buy £110m prime regional office
Landsec puts City office tower up for £200m sale
British Land and GIC in talks on £155m City sale