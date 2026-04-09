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LogisticsContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsInvestment

€70m Copenhagen last-mile logistics collection up for grabs

9 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Lack of new supply expected to drive rent increases in Danish capital

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