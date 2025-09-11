Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeSpain

€80m Costa del Sol hotel hits the market

11 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

It last changed hands in 2022

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Nature, Outdoors, Sea

German fund puts €125m Ibiza resort on the market

4 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, House

€60m Mallorca hotel hits the market

29 Aug 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Hong Kong investor to offload £100m Mayfair office

2 Sep 2025
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Tritax partner Phil Redding departs

1 Sep 2025
Read