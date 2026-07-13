NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

€80m former Lufthansa HQ sale takes off in Cologne

13 Jul 2026 | 07:48 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

20,400 sq m building being marketed by Colliers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Rolex starts the clock on €30m Cologne office sale

25 Jun 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Pimco Prime seeks buyer for €160m+ Cologne offices

11 Jun 2026
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Swiss Life AM launches €330m Cologne urban quarter project with conversion scheme

6 May 2026
Read
Arch, Architecture, City

Colliers hires Cologne senior investment director

18 Feb 2026
Read