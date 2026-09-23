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ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

€80m Milan flex-living asset hits the market

23 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta

Colliers and Eastdil Secured Savills mandated to sell 260-unit scheme in Milan's NoLo district

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