€80m Milan flex-living asset hits the market

ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly
23 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta
Colliers and Eastdil Secured Savills mandated to sell 260-unit scheme in Milan's NoLo district
Federated Hermes seeks buyer for half-share in £800m Milton Park
Colliers makes key Manchester team promotion
Pembury’s platform hits £250m after latest Burton land deal
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Ballymore lines up €35m Irish residential sale
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
Sphere Group plots £350m Birmingham regeneration scheme
Clearbell launches £80m Covent Garden office sale
MCR expands Flow student platform to 8,000 beds
Dry Capital launches real estate special situations platform
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Starwood European MD departs
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury’s distribution centre
Schroders launches west London office sale
Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ