NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

€850m Frankfurt Opernturm sale falls through

21 May 2026 | 07:24 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Exclusive bidder Erich Schwaiger failed to secure funding

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Plant, Urban

German tycoon seeks loan to finalise €130m Munich retail acquisition

18 May 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

All eyes on €850m Opernturm as exclusivity clock ticks

16 Mar 2026
Read

€900m Frankfurt tower hits the market

18 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Skylight

DWS pulls €300m Frankfurt tower sale

19 Feb 2026
Read