€95m Dublin office loan sold to special situations group at discount

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19 Jun 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland
US bank has acquired the debt position
Sutton Yard Estate on the block for £85m
Investor serves up Leeds office sale
Telford Living back to buying with Stratford acquisition
Singaporean investor weighs up £160m regional office sale
Living REIT earnings rise amid expansion across sector
GIC and Orange Capital progress recap talks for €4bn portfolio
JLL hires Oaktree star for EMEA debt role
Green light for 523-home Vauxhall scheme
Blackstone weighs €400m Irish logistics sale
Tyre company rubber-stamps Bristol logistics deal
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Starwood European MD departs
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Need to know: the ultimate guide to LGPS pools
Four of the UK’s largest pension funds discuss top real estate priorities
CBRE IM buys £70m Sainsbury’s distribution centre
Next picks West End hub for £100m London HQ