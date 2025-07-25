Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureAustriaContinental EuropeInvestment

€95m Vienna hotels back on the launch pad

25 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

French seller to take advantage of tailwinds in the sector

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi investor agrees to buy Munich's €150m Mandarin Oriental

2 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

€120m European hotel portfolio hits the market

20 May 2025
Read
Chair, Furniture, Architecture

Signa administrator brings €110m Vienna hotel into play

15 Apr 2025
Read
City, Urban, Plant

M&L Group confirms Helsinki hotel purchase

3 Jul 2025
Read