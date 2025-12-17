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RegenerationResidentialUK & Ireland

Earls Court passes second crucial planning hurdle

17 Dec 2025 | 07:44 | London | by Alexander Peace

£10bn development has now cleared all planning hurdles and can begin funding hunt

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