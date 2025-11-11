Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

Early plans unveiled for One Embankment Place revamp

11 Nov 2025 | 08:00 | London | by May Agaran

The Sir Terry Farrell-designed building was completed in the 1990s

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architect Sir Terry Farrell dies

30 Sep 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Planning approval for GPE office refurb in Fitzrovia

29 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Monastery

Oxford Street: power, planning and the politics of change

15 Aug 2025
Read

Plans lodged for Unilever's City office revamp

30 Jul 2025
Read