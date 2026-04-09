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InvestmentContinental EuropeGermanyAlternativesHealthcareHotels & LeisureLogisticsOfficeResidentialRetail

Early-year optimism drives Q1 uptick in German transactions

9 Apr 2026 | 07:24 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Broker reports record volumes of between €7.8bn-€8.9bn

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