NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeFinancingHotels & LeisureInvestmentLogisticsM&AOfficeResidentialRetailUK & Ireland

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026 | 08:07 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

We look at the firms' comparative strengths and how they plan to work together

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Q+A: £2.5bn Elephant Park development boss on what happens after the cranes leave

14 Aug 2026
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Blue Owl flies in for €200m Italian debut

14 Aug 2026
Read
Shop, Shopping Mall, Architecture

NEPI Rockcastle confirms €254m Bilbao retail acquisition

13 Aug 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Orchard Street sells £60m park to US investor

12 Aug 2026
Read