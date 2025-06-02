Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporatePoland

Eastnine appoints Polish country manager

2 Jun 2025 | 07:18 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Julia Racewicz-Lewandowska led asset management at Savills IM in Poland

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Eastnine adds quartet to management group

17 Feb 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Eastnine completes €280m Warsaw office purchase

26 Nov 2024
Read

Eastnine to acquire €280m Warsaw office

5 Nov 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Eastnine buys €79m Poznan office

11 Jun 2024
Read