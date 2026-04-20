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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

Eastnine sells two Riga offices for €38m

20 Apr 2026 | 07:53 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Indexo Real Estate Fund buys properties totalling 13,700 sq m

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