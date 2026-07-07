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OfficeCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFinancingInvestmentPoland

Eastnine to buy €260m Warsaw office from Ghelamco

7 Jul 2026 | 06:56 | London | by Angelo Castillo

The Bridge offers 55,300 sq m of lettable area

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