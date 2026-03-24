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Self-storageFinancingUK & Ireland

EasyStorage bags £180m debt facility to support growth

24 Mar 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Arini backs storage company as it looks to roll out more sites

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