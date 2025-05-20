Advanced Search

EBRD commits to retailer Akropolis' €350m bond issue

20 May 2025 | 07:42 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Bank has invested €40m in the green bond to help finance green projects and refinance an existing €300m eurobond

