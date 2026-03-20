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RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeInvestment

ECE and Bonitas offload Hungarian shopping centre

20 Mar 2026 | 16:13 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Unity Asset Management Foundation-backed fund buys Árkád Szeged property

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