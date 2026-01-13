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ResidentialEast of EnglandUK & IrelandOfficeRetailDevelopmentRegeneration

ECF inks development partnership for £1bn Stevenage Station Gateway

13 Jan 2026 | 14:56 | London | by May Agaran

Construction slated to begin in 2028

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