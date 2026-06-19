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RegenerationResidentialRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

ECF strikes partnership for Sunderland city centre project

19 Jun 2026 | 06:48 | London | by May Agaran

Deal is for the regeneration of Sunniside as part of the council's Sunniside Place Strategy

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