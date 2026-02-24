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FinancingAlternativesContinental EuropeData centresIrelandItalySpainUK & Ireland

Echelon Data Centres secures €1.7bn financing from Morgan Stanley

24 Feb 2026 | 11:28 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Loan facility to support company’s European expansion

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