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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNordicsSweden

EcoDataCenter buys site for third Swedish data centre

25 Aug 2026 | 14:22 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Areim-backed firm to acquire 52 hectares from Smedjebacken municipality

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