Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

EDF Invest to acquire €50m+ stake in Paris retail park

18 Jul 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Francesco Magon

Buyer would hold 49% of the shares

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Shelf, Shop, Indoors

Mercialys takes full control of French supermarket portfolio  

15 Jul 2025
Read
Stone Island Paris flagship, 223 rue Saint Honoré

Hines picks preferred party for €170m premium Paris property

14 Jul 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

French investment volumes up by 30% in first half

4 Jul 2025
Read

Catella hires former Avison Young exec to lead French retail

17 Jun 2025
Read