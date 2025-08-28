Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateNetherlandsOffice

Edge appoints Dutch commercial director

28 Aug 2025 | 14:41 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Geert de Keizer joins from De Jong Groep

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Male, Man

Edge appoints new CEO  

14 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Multi and Mother of Space buy €20m Dutch office  

17 Apr 2025
Read

Edge poaches head of distribution from Cromwell 

24 Feb 2025
Read
Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Multi’s co-CEO – “There's going to be a lot of repositioning opportunities”

17 Feb 2025
Read