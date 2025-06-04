Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentFranceInvestment

Edge enters Paris market with La Défense purchase

4 Jun 2025 | 14:21 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Real estate developer acquires Les Miroirs complex from Praemia REIM

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Île-de-France mobilité, logo

French duo launch €80m Paris value-add office sale

3 Jun 2025
Read
Statue of George Washington on horseback in Place d'Iena in Paris 16th, France

€45m Paris office back on the market

3 Jun 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Gecina agrees to buy €435m Paris office complex

15 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

CBRE IM confirms €67m Paris office purchase 

25 Mar 2025
Read