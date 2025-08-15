Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermany

Edge takes reins at €130m Berlin office development

15 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Dutch developer commissioned to complete Equalizer by early 2026

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Adult, Male, Man

Edge appoints new CEO  

14 May 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Edge poaches Hines manager to head up German business

7 Mar 2025
Read

Edge poaches head of distribution from Cromwell 

24 Feb 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Empira takes control of €85m Berlin development

14 Aug 2025
Read