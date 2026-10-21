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Hotels & LeisureScotlandUK & IrelandOfficeRegeneration

Edinburgh office-to-hotel development up for grabs

21 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Planning permission in place to convert vacant office

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