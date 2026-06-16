Edinburgh: what's changed since BCO 2009?

OpinionOfficeScotlandUK & Ireland
16 Jun 2026 | 14:55 | London | by Angela Lowe
The city's office market has returned to rude health
Schroders launches west London office sale
Praxis and Veld land blockbuster south coast office letting
Distinctive, memorable, shareable: the new economics of experience
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Royal Armouries revamp to deliver £100m+ cultural and leisure hub
Target Fund Managers revamps executive team
Sale of £33m Southwark office completes
Cushman adds partner to retail leasing team
Prime Dublin retail parks launched for €145m double sale
Praxis buys Birmingham landmark in double deal
Realty Income and KKR join forces for €1bn+ European net lease portfolio
CBRE makes splash with top debt hires
Lewis on property: AI is forcing us to rethink how we develop junior staff
Japanese investor lines up stake in M&G’s £1bn+ City tower
Q+A: ICG’s logistics leaders on driving Metropolitan to €3bn
Where’s the exit? Investors seek new ways out as pricing reality bites
Arrow Global swoops for former King Street exec
Blackstone finds buyer for €420m industrial outdoor storage portfolio
Q+A: Sixth Street on how to stay in on a deal while others walk away
Norges adds investment manager to global real estate team