Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

Ediston JV snaps up £22m Glasgow office

14 Oct 2025 | 14:42 | London | by May Agaran

Clydebuilt II Limited Partnership buys Central Exchange

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Firethorn snaps up City office for hotel project

8 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

CEG Group and new capital partner roll out £200m regional office strategy

25 Sep 2025
Read

Ardstone Capital completes £20m Glasgow office sale

17 Sep 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Who’s going to buy £200m+ of regional offices after the summer?

21 Aug 2025
Read