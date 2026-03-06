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PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

Edmond de Rothschild REIM UK’s chief investment officer departs

6 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

DJ Dhananjai joined the business in April 2024

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