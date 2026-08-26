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InvestmentFund managerRetailSouth EastUK & Ireland

EdR REIM acquires pair of UK warehouses for £15m

26 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harri Thomas

Firm makes its first move into the sector

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