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FundraisingBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceFund managerGermanyIndustrialInvestmentLogistics

EdR REIM launches new European value-add logistics fund

22 Sep 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas, Amy Finch

Firm hires fund manager from Frasers Property Industrial

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