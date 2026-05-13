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FinancingResidentialUK & Ireland

EdR REIM secures £180m loan for UK resi refinancing

13 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Harri Thomas

Barclays provides green loan to recapitalise a portfolio of five operational build-to-rent assets

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