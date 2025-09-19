Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeFranceGermany

Edward Bates leaves Stam Europe

19 Sep 2025 | 17:03 | London | by Robin Marriott

French listed group Atland buys Stam Europe from Corestate Capital

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Grass, Plant, Lawn

Stam Europe names deputy chief executive

4 Jun 2024
Read

Stam Europe completes €26m logistics investment

16 Nov 2023
Read
City, Cityscape, Urban

Atland to acquire Stam Europe from Corestate

10 Apr 2025
Read
Person, Machine, Architecture

Final bidders emerge for €330m French logistics portfolio

3 Jul 2025
Read