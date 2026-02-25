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FinancingContinental EuropeCorporateDistressGermany

Ehret+Klein concludes debt-equity swap and capital increase

25 Feb 2026 | 07:35 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

German investment manager aims to future-proof financial structure

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