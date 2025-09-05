Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

PeopleContinental EuropeCorporateGermany

Ehret+Klein managing director to depart

5 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Julie Cruz

Julian Nasiri to leave at end of year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Peters Development hires managing director

4 Sep 2025
Read
City, Urban, Metropolis

Weissbier 1 Grüne Sosse 0 – is Munich becoming Germany's new financial hotspot?

3 Sep 2025
Read
Road, Outdoors, Architecture

Livos appoints new managing director

20 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Pembroke teams up with Ehret+Klein for Munich resi development

21 Jul 2025
Read