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FinancingContinental EuropeDevelopmentResidentialSwitzerland

Eldridge enters Switzerland with €123m loans

30 Apr 2026 | 07:30 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Triple financing to support Swiss developer Lika’s residential projects

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