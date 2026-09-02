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HealthcareAlternativesContinental EuropeCorporateFundraisingGermanyInvestmentResidentialSenior living

Elevation sets up €600m German care home investment platform

2 Sep 2026 | 11:12 | London | by Angelo Castillo

European Senior Living acquires portfolio of assets

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