NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeLogisticsPoland

ELI secures €136m financing from PKO Bank Polski

25 Feb 2026 | 13:12 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Proceeds used to consolidate and refinance existing facilities

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Aareal provides €120m loan for Polish logistics portfolio

23 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Panattoni secures €27m loan from Santander

13 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Apollo completes €900m refi for pan-European logistics portfolio

29 Jan 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Panattoni secures €42m loan for Polish logistics park

27 Jan 2026
Read