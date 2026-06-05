NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

Elliott preps launch of European RE lending platform

5 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas

Argentic to focus on middle market, targeting secured loans up to £100m

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Downing hires George Cotterell to lead commercial real estate lending push

10 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Ex-Columbia Threadneedle star launches boutique advisory firm

10 Sep 2026
Read

Dot Group hires Ronen Journo to lead Yugo in Europe

9 Sep 2026
Read
Triangle, Garden, Nature

Why European lenders are changing how they apply sustainability criteria

9 Sep 2026
Read