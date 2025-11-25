Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailEast MidlandsHotels & LeisureInvestmentUK & Ireland

Elstar acquires £12m Burton retail park

25 Nov 2025 | 13:35 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Middleway Retail & Leisure Park offloaded by Aviva Investors

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aviva brews up Burton retail and leisure park sale

23 Jun 2025
Read
Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Tristan strikes deal to sell trio of retail parks

25 Nov 2025
Read

Plans unveiled for £200m Edinburgh hybrid hotel

24 Nov 2025
Read

Frasers completes £220m Braehead acquisition

21 Nov 2025
Read