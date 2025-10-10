Senior livingFinancingLondonResidentialUK & Ireland
10 Oct 2025 | 16:07 | London | by May Agaran
OakNorth Bank and REL Finance have provided the financing to the later living developer and operator
Elysian Residences secures £16m co-development loan
