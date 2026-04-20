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LogisticsContinental EuropeNordicsSwedenInvestment

Emilshus acquires €57m Swedish industrial portfolio

20 Apr 2026 | 13:47 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Catena offloads 10 properties totalling 53,100 sq m

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