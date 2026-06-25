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ResidentialInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Emirati billionaire unmasked as mystery buyer of luxury London mansion

25 Jun 2026 | 07:51 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Abbas Sajwani is reportedly paying around £190m for The Holme

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