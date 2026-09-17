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FundraisingContinental EuropeESGGermanyResidentialSwitzerland

Empira closes transition-to-green fund with €700m equity

17 Sep 2026 | 11:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Strategy invests in German residential properties with energy-efficiency potential

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