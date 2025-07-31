Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Student AccommodationCorporateInvestmentResidentialUK & Ireland

Empiric extends Unite Students offer deadline

31 Jul 2025 | 15:54 | London | by May Agaran

Date is now set for 14 August

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Why lending against Spanish PBSA offers an extraordinary scalable opportunity

31 Jul 2025
Read
Brick, Architecture, Building

Student housing investment hits £830m in second quarter

30 Jul 2025
Read

Unite books £144m earnings growth in six months

29 Jul 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Gecina issues €500m green bond

25 Jul 2025
Read