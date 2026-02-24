NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Empiric takeover weighs on Unite's results

24 Feb 2026 | 07:55 | London | by May Agaran

Earnings come under pressure amid lower occupancy numbers

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, College

Research shines light on acute shortage of student housing in Ireland

2 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Housing

Ires grows earnings as portfolio value hits €1.3bn

14 Aug 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Student hangover: sore heads or recovery in the second half?

12 Aug 2026
Read

Colby River appoints senior pair to student living team

7 Aug 2026
Read