NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyRetailInvestment

Energy company buys historic Hanover building from Real IS

9 Jul 2026 | 07:31 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Ernst-August-Carree goes to Getec Energie

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

May&Co acquires former Rolex HQ in Cologne

13 Oct 2026
Read
City, Accessories, Bag

Galeria insolvency puts Cells on standby for Hamburg high-street acquisition

13 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

One United Properties to develop €130m resi-led scheme

13 Oct 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

JLL appoints new City capital markets lead

13 Oct 2026
Read